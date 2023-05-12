Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by an average of 39.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,211,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,936,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

