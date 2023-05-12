Traders Buy High Volume of Helen of Troy Put Options (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,432 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,154 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Helen of Troy

In related news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HELE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. 649,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,798. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $211.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.