Traders Buy High Volume of Helen of Troy Put Options (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,432 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,154 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.
Insider Transactions at Helen of Troy
In related news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of HELE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.97. 649,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,798. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $211.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Read More
