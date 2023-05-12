Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 24,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,746 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 101,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $85.64 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

