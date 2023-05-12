Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Shares Up 12.8%

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) shot up 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 10,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the average session volume of 1,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRZBF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Transat A.T. from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.