TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.31-$24.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.41-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $804.54.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $796.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $744.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $685.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $816.94.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,333,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,237 shares of company stock valued at $142,824,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,026,000 after purchasing an additional 182,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

