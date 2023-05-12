Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $13.12. 269,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.50. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 19.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 83,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 40,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.