Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $13.12. 269,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.50. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 19.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
