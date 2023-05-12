TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is HST Ventures LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HST Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises approximately 4.0% of HST Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned about 0.05% of TransUnion worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 544,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

