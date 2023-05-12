TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $77.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $66.62 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $119,620,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $122,079,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 117,475.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,760,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,459,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.