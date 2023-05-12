Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Traton Stock Performance

TRATF stock remained flat at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

