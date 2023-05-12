Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 7,530 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $39,553,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

