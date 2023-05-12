Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile



Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

