Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

