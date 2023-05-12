Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $197.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,688.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.