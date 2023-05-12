Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.86 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 52,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

