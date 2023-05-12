Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Workday by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 260,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $178.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.42. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of -123.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.