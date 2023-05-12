Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $474.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.39. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $475.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

