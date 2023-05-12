Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 8,576 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $21,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $223,829,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $127,895,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $83,857,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $127.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

