Trellis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 4,087,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,975,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

