Trellis Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

CSCO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,970,711. The company has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

