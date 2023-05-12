Trellis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 672 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

DE traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.09. 199,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,392. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.55.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

