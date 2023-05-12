Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 238,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,682,000 after buying an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 31,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.00. 4,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,103. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $250.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.80. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.