Trex (NYSE:TREX) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TREX. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

