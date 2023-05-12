Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires New Shares in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 717,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in i-80 Gold by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,017,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 782,428 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 143,450.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,760,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 133,736 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 12,781,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 511,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 511,264 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAUX shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of IAUX stock remained flat at $2.32 on Friday. 564,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.83 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.