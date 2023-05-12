Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $3.73 Million in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.05% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

NYSE ASR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,697. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.35). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $369.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

