Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New $17.07 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 491,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,072,000. Shopify makes up 1.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after buying an additional 2,765,459 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 673.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 2,146,710 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,875,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. 7,218,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,989,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

