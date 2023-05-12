Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 373,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Harmonic Stock Performance

About Harmonic

HLIT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.08. 465,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.