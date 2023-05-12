Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $13.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,701.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,544.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,490.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.06.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.