Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 13,204 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.26.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,688.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

