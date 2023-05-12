Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $27.19 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 372,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,192,000. Nutrien accounts for 2.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nutrien as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 291.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

NYSE NTR traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $59.47. 5,321,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

