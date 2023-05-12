Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 1,912 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 335,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,013,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,997 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

