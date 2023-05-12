Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 2,334 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $117.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,073 shares of company stock worth $57,220,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

