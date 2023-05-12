Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after buying an additional 706,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,539.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 340,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.43 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

