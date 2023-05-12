Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.