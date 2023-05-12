Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $525,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

