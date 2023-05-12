Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 301,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

