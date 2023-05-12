Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $348,000 Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 915.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

IYT opened at $224.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.89. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

