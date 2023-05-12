Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
BATS:NOBL opened at $91.46 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.12.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
