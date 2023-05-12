Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VUG opened at $254.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.17 and a 200 day moving average of $232.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

