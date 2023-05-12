Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $416.88 million, a PE ratio of -193.17 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $49,986.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,579.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $78,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

