Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Down 6.3%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.91. 145,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 236,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFPM. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.