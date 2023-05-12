Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Harrison B. Barnes Purchases 3,736 Shares

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.92 per share, with a total value of $179,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFIN. Stephens cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

