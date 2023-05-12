Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 845.5% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

TRKAW stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,934. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.