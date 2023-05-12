TRON Price Reaches $0.0687 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.93 billion and approximately $209.07 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003436 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003225 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001613 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,461,643,624 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

