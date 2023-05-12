TRON Price Reaches $0.0687 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $4.93 billion and approximately $209.07 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.
TRON Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,461,643,624 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
