Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.01

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 405039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Tronox Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,487 shares of company stock worth $3,032,725 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Tronox by 1,124.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

