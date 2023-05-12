Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VYGR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYGR opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $429.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $58,231.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,653 shares of company stock worth $205,855. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

