Truist Financial Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $4.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Upland Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut Upland Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Upland Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $98.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,755.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Recommended Stories

