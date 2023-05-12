Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Update

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Tuya Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TUYA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 35,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Tuya has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tuya will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
