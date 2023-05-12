TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading Up 6.4%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

TV Asahi Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

About TV Asahi

(Get Rating)

TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.