Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.
Twist Bioscience Price Performance
Twist Bioscience stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $722.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.17. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.