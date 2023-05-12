Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $722.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.17. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $28,368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,743,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $14,548,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $20,198,000.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

