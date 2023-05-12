uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 118.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

UCL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 61,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,571. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uCloudlink Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

